nene-leakes’-kids:-meet-‘rhoa’-alum’s-2-children-after-brentt’s-heart-attack-&-stroke

View gallery

Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Nene Leakes is widely known for being on the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 until 2020.

She is also a mother to two adult sons.

Nene was previously married to Gregg Leakes, until his death in Sept. 2021.

One of Nene’s sons recently suffered a heart attack and stroke.

Nene Leakes & her son, Brentt Leakes, in his younger years. (SplashNews.com)

Not only is Nene Leakes, 54, a reality TV star, but she is also a mom to her two devoted sons. The Never Make the Same Mistake Twice author recently lost her husband, Gregg, to colon cancer. Gregg and Nene were married off-and-on from 1997 until his death in 2021. These days, the beauty still has two men by her side, her two sons Bryson and Brentt. Here is everything to know about her kids!

Bryson Rashard Bryant

Bryson Rashard Bryant, 32, is Nene’s eldest son who she welcomed during a previous relationship. Bryson’s birth father is not publicly known. Both of Nene’s sons have been featured on the RHOA during their moms many seasons on the show. He is known for often getting into trouble and receiving serious talks from his momma.

In 2011, Bryson was arrested for shoplifting in Georgia, according to TMZ. And in June 2015 he got into trouble once more when he was involved in a “check forgery” case, according to US Weekly.

» Read Full Article