‘stranger-things’-natalia-dyer-just-shared-her-go-to-moisturizer-that’s-perfect-for-sensitive-skin

Natalia Dyer is best known for playing Nancy Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things but is also known for her elegant fashion style and her several million Instagram followers. Dyer recently opened up about her secret skincare routine and a “very gentle” face moisturizer that’s sure to change anyone’s self-care game.

In her “Beauty Secrets” with Vogue, Dyer revealed that she used to use face masks but couldn’t always wash all the color off of her face before going on camera. Fortunately, this moisturizer put all that to an end. This face moisturizer from La Roche-Posay is gentle, oil-free, highly efficient and “magical” according to Amazon customers.

This double-repair moisturizer hydrates your skin for up to 48 hours and rebalances your skin microbiome without clogging pores. Too many moisturizers clog and grease your skin, creating just as many problems as they “fix.” This oil-free moisturizer creates a barrier in an hour to prevent pore-clogging even after the routine is done. Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer said about La Roche-Posay and their moisturizer, “I love this brand, very gentle. Whenever my skin is freaking out, I’ll go back to them.”

This fragrance-free moisturizer is primarily made from spring water and a high-concentrated prebiotic that soothes, hydrates and prevents skin damage. For proper usage, gently apply the moisturizer to your neck and face in the morning, in the evening or both.

