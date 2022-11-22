‘sister-wives’-star-mykelti-brown-gives-birth-to-twin-sons:-‘i’m-so-happy-my-boys-are-here’

View gallery

Image Credit: TLC

Congratulations to Mykelti Brown and her husband Antonio Padron! The Sister Wives star gave birth to twin sons, her second and third kids, on Thursday, November 17. Mykelti and her husband announced that she’d had the kids in a statement to TLC. “I’m so happy my boys are finally here and we’re all doing well,” she said.

The couple already have a one-year-old daughter Avalon. The pair shared that they named the twins Archer Banks and Ace McCord. Archer was born first, followed shortly by his brother. Antonio also said that he was happy to have two boys. “I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!” he told TLC.

TLC also shared photos of the boys with their mom and dad, and the couple looked very happy to meet their newborns. Mykelti announced that the pair were expecting twins in an Instagram post in June. “Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings,” she wrote in the caption.

Mykelti shared a few updates of herself and how the twins were doing in the lead-up to giving birth. The couple revealed that they were expecting boys in an August Instagram post. She joked about how excited their daughter was to be a big sister. “It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys. We haven’t figured out names but we’re excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around,” she wrote.

