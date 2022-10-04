miss-texas-r'bonney-gabriel-crowned-miss-usa-2022

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s Cause of Death Revealed

A new queen has been crowned Miss USA.

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel walked away a winner during the Oct. 3 competition at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev. Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano was awarded runner-up followed by Miss Nebraska Natalie Pieper.

During the ceremony, 2021 Miss USA titleholder Elle Smith gracefully passed down the crown, marking the end of her reign. Just yesterday, Elle reflected on her time with the title by sharing a message with a photo of her crowning last year.

“The moment that changed my life forever,” Elle wrote on Instagram Oct. 2. “Class of 2021, I hope I made you proud.”

Now, the sparkling piece is in the hands of R’Bonney—a fashion designer with plenty to be learned about her.

R’Bonney made history as a titleholder by being the first Asian American woman to earn the Miss Texas USA title, per ABC News. She was also the first Filipina-American to hold the title.

Not only does she enjoy pageantry, but also fire dancing as it “calms her mind and lifts her spirit.” And it’s safe to say she has a real creative side as well.

During the multi-day Miss USA gathering, 51 contestants competed in the Miss USA 2022 Costume Show on Oct. 2. R’Bonney took home the win for that competition (on top of scoring the ultimate prize of becoming Miss USA 2022). But even before stepping on that stage for the costume competition, it seemed the opportunity to design a look that paid homage to Texas was a win in itself for her.

“I was so excited to find out Miss USA had a state costume portion!” she wrote in an Oct.

