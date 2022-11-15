millie-bobby-brown-&-jake-bongiovi-get-christmas-ready-with-help-from-mariah-carey:-watch

Image Credit: SplashNews

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are ready for Christmas! In a fun new video posted to Instagram on November 13, Millie and her 20-year-old BF did exactly 54 seconds worth of Christmas decorating, with Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas” playing in the background! Millie rocked pink Minnie Mouse pajama pants and a white t shirt as she stood on a chair and trimmed a tree positioned in front of an impressive staircase. She also wore a pair of brown statement glasses, and her hair was seemingly right out of the shower. Jake wore grey Mickey Mouse PJ pants with a grey top while winding red ribbon around the tall tree, coordinating adorably with his 18-year-old girlfriend.

At one point, they sweetly embraced in a kiss in front of the tree, and at another, Millie danced with a black and white cat. A grey dog also made an appearance, as Millie buttoned up Christmas pajamas for the contented animal. Millie straddled the railing on the nearby staircase to reach tall spots for ornament hanging. A couple of brightly wrapped gifts had already been placed, and the final frame showed two ornaments on the tree, one with a “J” initial and one with an “M.” “All I want for christmas is uuuuuuuuuu,” she captioned the clip.

Among the many reactions from Millie’s 59.5 million followers, one stood out. “Living for this!!!! (But it’s soooo early!!!)” quipped Millie’s pal Mariah herself in the comments section, alongside Christmas tree, red heart, and smiley emojis. “Christmas season, fav couple, fav girl, your million pets, it’s all i needed,” commented a fan, while another wrote,

