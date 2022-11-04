millie-bobby-brown-says-her-friendship-with-henry-cavill-has-“terms”

Millie Bobby Brown described what types of boundaries her Enola Holmes 2 co-star Henry Cavill has set for their “real adult” relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown‘s characters are experts in sleuthing, but there’s one mystery the actress can’t touch in real life.

Millie, 18, recently detailed the boundaries that exist within her “really good” friendship to Henry Cavill, her fellow Enola Holmes 2 actor. Talking to Deadline in an interview published Nov. 2, Millie said their relationship is unlike the “schoolmate”-like connection she shares with Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton.

“With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really healthy one,” Millie said, “One that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me.”

And just what do these terms and conditions entail? For starters, the she noted, “I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life.”

“It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like ‘Understood.’ Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different,” she continued. “There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

Describing Henry as having a “very rational approach” to things like his character Sherlock, Enola Holmes 2 director Harry Bradbeer told the outlet that the Man of Steel actor and Millie had an “interesting, enjoyable dynamic” on set.

“They’re always poking at each other,” Harry said. “And Millie tickles him up a little bit and surprises him.

