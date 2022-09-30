mila-kunis-reveals-why-she-and-ashton-kutcher-don't-close-bathroom-doors-at-home-with-kids

Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s home life, the door is wide open—literally.

Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room.

“That includes the bathroom,” she exclusively told E! News’ Francesca Amiker in a recent interview. “It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”

Now, if this comes as a shock to you, just know it was once a surprise to Mila, too. She noted, “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open.”

So, what changed things? Well, the Black Swan actress—who shares 7-year-old daughter Wyatt and 5-year-old son Dimitri with Ashton—explained that the door being open was inevitable because her family was knocking and asking to come in. She added, “I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.'”

So, maybe it wasn’t her original plan, but now Mila has her priorities set on things other than her bathroom privacy.

However, it seems bathing isn’t a big hygiene habit either. The couple previously sparked a hot debate when they revealed they rarely bathe their kids. “When I had children,” she said last year, “I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns—ever.” As Ashton noted, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

But just because they aren’t rich in showers,

» Read Full Article