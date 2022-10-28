Menu
TikTok Is Calling This Oil ‘Magic In A Bottle’ When It Comes To Hair Growth

October 28, 2022
Image Credit: New Africa/Adobe

If you’re anything like us, you’re always looking for products to keep your hair healthy. Well, say hello to the ultimate hair growth secret. This hair product is going viral on TikTok and users are calling it “magic in a bottle.” The Mielle Organics rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil has got shoppers raving.

Whether you’re looking to treat split ends, dry scalp, or promote hair growth, this is the product for you. Not only is this hair oil powerful, but you can also snag it for less than $10 — now that’s a deal you can’t beat. Put the TikToker’s reviews to test and try out this viral formula for yourself.

Mielle Organics hair oil

Your scalp and locks will appreciate all of this serum’s nourishing ingredients. (Source: Amazon)

Get ready for some major hair care. TikTokers are swearing by this ‘magic’ potion, claiming it helps with growth and the overall health of their hair. The nutrient-rich, biotin-infused treatment is perfect for strengthening every strand. You can use this product as a part of your everyday hair care routine, or as an intensive deep treatment to prevent damage. However you decide to use it, you’ll be left with strong, lustrous locks with an invigorating and fresh scent.

The Mielle Organics oil doesn’t just help with hair loss. The lightweight treatment also smooths and nourishes split ends to give your hair a sleek and healthy glow. Just apply this magic potion to the ends of each strand before shampooing to get a healthy and super shiny finish.

