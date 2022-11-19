Menu
Michelle Williams’ Husband Thomas Kail: Everything To Know About Her Partner & Past Spouses

November 18, 2022
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020

  • Michelle Williams is an actress known for her hit roles in movies and TV shows including starring in Dawson’s Creek and My Week with Marilyn.
  • She is currently married to Thomas Kail.
  • The blonde beauty was famously in a relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger.
  • Michelle is currently promoting her new movie, The Fabelmans, which premiered on Nov. 11, 2022.

Although Venom star Michelle Williams, 42, primarily keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, her relationships have always been of interest to her fans. The blonde bombshell has been married a total of two times and was once engaged to the late star Heath Ledger. Below is everything you need to know about her current husband, her ex-husband, and her relationship with The Dark Knight actor.

michelle and thomasMichelle Williams & Thomas Kail have been married since 2020. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock) Thomas Kail

Michelle’s most recent marriage is to theatre director, Thomas Kail, 44. The pair secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2020, about three months after their Dec. engagement. Their nuptials came while the Oscar nominee was pregnant with the pair’s first child, Hart Kail, who was born in June 2020. And most recently, on Nov. 1, 2022, Michelle and the Hamilton director welcomed their second child together.

Thomas and his wife met while working together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon in 2019.

