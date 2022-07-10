michael-strahan-wants-a-‘friends’-reunion-on-‘$100,000-pyramid’:-‘i’d-take-that-any-day’

Michael Strahan returns as the host of The $100,000 Pyramid season 6, which premieres July 10 on ABC. The new season will feature new celebrities and their partners as they face off in hopes of taking home $100,000. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Michael about which celebrities he’d still like to see appear on the show.

Michael Strahan is the host of ‘The $100,000 Pyramid.’ (ABC)

“Bucket list for everything would be Brad Pitt, but I know he ain’t gonna do it. Brad, if you’re watching, come on $100,000 Pyramid, man. You can win somebody some money. You’re a charitable guy,” Michael told HollywoodLife at a recent ABC press junket. “We have the Seinfeld, why not do the Friends reunion? How about like Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, or Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc. Somebody give me the Friends reunion. I’d take that any day of the week.”

The season 6 premiere will feature a Seinfeld reunion with Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight, which Michael called a “big deal.” He added, “I loved having Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign there. That was fun.”

Russell Peters and Lindsey Vonn will also appear on the show during the premiere. Michael pointed out that seeing them “compete against each other and then to see that competitive spirit come out of Lindsey was really fun. I enjoy all of our guests, and a lot of them I meet for the first time, and a lot of them who have been on before like RuPaul, who I just adore, brings so much energy to the show,

