Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting 4 Years After Leaving ‘Suits’

October 19, 2022
Meghan Markle, 41, shut down the possibility that she will ever return to acting after quitting the royal family and relocating to California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. “No. I’m done,” the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview for Variety‘s cover story, published October 19. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she added.

Meghan hasn’t acted since the legal drama Suits, where she played Rachel Zane for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. She left the show after her engagement to Harry, 38, and became a senior working member of the Royal Family until 2020. In the Variety interview, Meghan noted how she struggled with landing acting roles in Hollywood because she was a woman. “For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up. All of Season 1 on ‘Suits,’ I was convinced I was going to get recast,” she said. “All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, ‘Why are you so worried about this?’ ”

The mom-of-two also dissected how Hollywood has “shifted quite a bit” since she was on Suits. “I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed;

