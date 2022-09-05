meghan-markle-says-she-‘wasn’t-sure’-she-was-‘good-enough’-at-one-young-world-summit-in-2014

View gallery

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, 41, expressed joy for being back in the United Kingdom on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex gave the keynote speech at the One Young World summit in Manchester and looked radiant in a red jumpsuit. She also added dangling gold earrings as her long dark hair was pulled back into a ponytail and she wore natural-looking makeup.

“You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now, in this very moment,” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex told @OneYoungWorld delegates from over 200 countries. “You are the future, you are the present.” pic.twitter.com/ufQBXkDeu6

— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 5, 2022

Meghan was joined by her husband Prince Harry, 37, who wore a black suit and tie, at the summit and impressed many when she took to the podium to give some inspirational words to the audience, which consisted of delegates from over 200 countries. In the speech, she said she it was “very nice to be back in the U.K.” and talked about being a young woman and finding her way to where she is now. As a counselor with the organization since 2014, she also encouraged others to change the world for the better and admitted that she “wasn’t sure” she “was good enough” to be there during her first year at the event.

Meghan Markle during her speech. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

