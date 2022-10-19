meghan-markle-calls-queen-a-‘shining-example-of-female-leadership’-&-reveals-their-relationship-was-‘warm’

View gallery

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle looked back fondly on her relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II in a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, October 19. The Archetypes podcast host, 41, said that she was so grateful to get to know the Queen before she passed away at 96. Meghan also praised Her Majesty as a leader and opened up about what her husband Prince Harry, 38, was feeling since his grandmother’s passing.

Most of all, Meghan revealed Queen Elizabeth’s legacy as a leader will always be one of her lasting remembrances. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth speaks to Meghan and Harry at an event in 2018. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Along with the “deep gratitude” of getting to know her, she opened up about how the Queen made her feel during their time knowing each other. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that the two got along great. “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” she said. During the Queen’s funeral, Meghan wore the earrings that she gave her during their first meeting.

