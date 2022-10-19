meghan-markle-gives-a-rare-update-on-netflix-docuseries

Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle is ready to put her story on the small screen.

Amid rumors that Meghan and Prince Harry are requesting major edits on their Netflix docuseries following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, the Duchess of Sussex herself gave a rare update on the state of the show, which is being directed by Oscar winner Liz Garbus.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Meghan said of the director in a Variety feature published Oct. 19. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The duchess’ update on the docuseries marks the first time the couple has acknowledged the series—which is part of the multiyear deal the pair signed with Netflix in 2020—having previously only confirmed they were making a documentary on the Invictus Games.

Meghan went on to say that the process reminds her of her previous life as a star on Suits, where she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018.

“It’s interesting,” she noted. “My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

The update comes among conflicting reports about major edits to the show and changes to the release date.

