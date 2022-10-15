Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Reports Her L.A. Home Was Burglarized: ‘Material Things Can Be Replaced’

View gallery

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, was the victim of a home invasion and burglary on Oct. 13, per TMZ. While the “Savage” singer is in New York City to host this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, she took to Twitter to express gratitude that no one was harmed in the incident. “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” Megan wrote, along with a blue heart and prayer hands emojis. And just minutes before that tweet, she wrote, “Wow,” to her 7.6 million followers.

— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Following the difficult news, Meg then took her comments a step further by telling her fans that she needs to take some time off. “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” the hit-maker concluded. On Thursday night, while Megan was not home, the robbers allegedly took $300-$400K worth of jewelry and cash from the star’s property. TMZ also reported that the people who broke into Megan’s home had gone into the primary bedroom and smashed a glass door to trespass. HollywoodLife has reached out to Megan’s rep for comment about the burglary reports.

As mentioned above, she is set to host the hit comedy show this Saturday, but she will also be performing as the musical guest.

