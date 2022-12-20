megan-fox-sparkles-in-mini-skirt-&-low-cut-top-for-date-night-with-mgk:-photo

View gallery

Megan Fox, 36, looked sensational on a dinner date with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in Los Angeles on December 19. The Jennifer’s Body actress rocked a silver miniskirt and a pale green, bustier-style low cut top that showed off her cleavage. Megan’s look also included a fuzzy pink cardigan that matched her open-toe heels and handbag. Megan tied her dark brunette hair in a high ponytail and left the rest of her locks down over the shoulder.

Megan’s future husband also wore a bold outfit for the dinner date. MGK’s look included a furry white coat and hat with a white crop top and matching pants. The “God Save Me” singer wore white and black shoes with pink platforms to match part of Megan’s outfit.

The power couple held hands as they walked inside Catch Steak LA. They met their pals Avril Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun, 35, for dinner. MGK and Megan regularly enjoy coordinating their outfits and matching, and they looked extra fabulous and in synch for the double date night.

It’s been almost a year since MGK proposed to Megan with a $400K 8-carat engagement ring after over a year and a half of dating. But there’s still no word about when the couple plans to tie the knot. Back in February,

