maya-rudolph’s-parents:-everything-to-know-about-her-musical-mom-&-dad

Image Credit: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

Maya Rudolph is an award-winning actress and comedian known for her work on Saturday Night Live, Loot, Disenchanted, and more.

One of her most memorable roles includes playing the role of Lillian in the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids.

In 2022, Maya joined Disney’s Disenchanted alongside Amy Adams in the sequel to the 2007 hit movie Enchanted.

Maya Rudolph, 50, is a beloved actress and comedian who is known for her hilarious roles from Lillian in Bridesmaids to Molly in the Apple TV series Loot. However, Maya is not the only talented one in her family, as both of her parents worked in the music industry for many years. Below is everything to know about her mom and dad, Minnie Riperton and Richard Rudolph.

Maya Rudolph is the daughter of Minnie Riperton & Richard Rudolph. (Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection) Minnie Riperton

Minnie Riperton is Maya’s mother, who was born on Nov. 8, 1947, in the city of Chicago. The singer sadly died on Jul.12, 1979, in the city of Los Angeles, California when Maya was just seven years old. Minnie was not only a mother to Maya and her brother, Marc Rudolph, 54, but she was also a gifted singer and songwriter. Some of her most notable songs include the 1975 single “Lovin’ You” and “Inside My Love.”

She was also known for her four octave D₃ to F♯₇ coloratura soprano range,

