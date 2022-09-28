‘stranger-things’-star-maya-hawke-models-calvin-klein-underwear-in-gorgeous-new-shoot

View gallery

Maya Hawke, 24, is branching out from acting to modeling, in her latest incredible photo and video. The Stranger Things star showed off her fit figure in a black bra with white straps and matching underwear for a new Calvin Klein photoshoot. She had her hair down and flaunted her natural beauty, in the campaign, which also included a video posted on the fashion brand’s Instagram page.

In addition to the black and white set, Maya posed in an all white and all black set and struck different poses while her voice was played in a voiceover, in the clip. “Makes you feel good. Calvins or nothing,” the brand captioned the photos and video. The feature was reminiscent of the times her mom, Uma Thurman, modeled starting back in the 1980s.

Once the photo and video went public, it didn’t take long for followers to compliment the beauty’s look. “Maya is so gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another said she “looks amazing.” A third shared, “Wow she’s the hottest” and many more left heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the campaign.

Maya looking epic in a previous photo. (MEGA)

When Maya’s not wowing in Calvin Klein campaigns, she’s doing so in Stranger Things. The hit Netflix show just finished its fourth season, and the talented star was an important part of the story. The fifth and final season is expected to begin production soon, leaving a release date of either 2023 or 2024.

In addition to Stranger Things,

