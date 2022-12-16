mary-mccartney-recalls-directing-dad-paul-mccartney-in-documentary

Paul McCartney Did THIS Favor for Daughter in New Doc

Don’t let me down, Sir Paul McCartney.

It’s a thought that likely crossed Mary McCartney’s mind when she agreed to interview her father for the Disney+ documentary titled If These Walls Could Sing. But when looking back on the impact of Abbey Road Studios, this father-daughter duo provided stories that will be music to your ears.

“I just learned so many things that I didn’t know,” Mary told E! News’ Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. “I didn’t realize the diverse range of music that had been recorded there.”

After creating what she describes as a “calm and conversational” environment for her subjects, Mary sat down with Paul and other members of The Beatles to discuss how some of their biggest hits came to be. Slowly but surely, things would come together, resulting in a special documentary.

“I was very lucky,” Mary said. “I had a reference point historically where he could give me little nuggets of information about Abbey Road when I was researching it.”

And after learning the title of his daughter’s project, Paul further showed support in his own unique way.

Joe Maher/Getty Images

“He loves words and he liked the title, so when I was interviewing him as we wrapped up, he just threw it in there for me,” she joked. “I think he was doing this for me. I’m really happy with the interview with my dad because he’s great.”

If These Walls Could Sing guides viewers through nine decades of music to explore what makes Abbey Road Studios one of the most famous and longest-running studio in the world.

