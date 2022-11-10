Menu
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

November 9, 2022
Mary Kay Letourneau 1996 when she began an affair with Fualaau, her 13-year-old student. The couple is 22 years apart in age. Mary Kay gave birth to her young lover's child before she went on to serve more than seven years in prison on charges related to their sexual relationship.

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.

In addition to Georgia and Sophia, Vili is the father of his oldest daughter Audrey, 25. He shared his two elder daughters with his late wife, whom he had a controversial relationship and eventual marriage with after she began sexually abusing him in 1996, when she was his sixth-grade teacher at an elementary school in Burien, Washington. She was sentenced to over seven years in prison for child rape and became pregnant with Vili’s kids before he was 15, despite court orders trying to keep them apart.

When Mary was released, Vili had legally become an adult and petitioned the court to allow him to see her. Although a restraining order against her was then dropped, she was still a registered sex offender in the state of Washington. Their marriage took place in 2005 but by 2017, they had split when Vili filed for legal separation.

