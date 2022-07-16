martha-stewart's-$32-holiday-tree-and-more-christmas-in-july-sale-items-you-need-now

This article is in partnership with QVC. The items featured were selected from QVC because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Santa always said it’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays.

With less than six months to go until Christmas, QVC is helping shoppers get a jump start on their gift planning with their massive Christmas in July sale.

Throughout the month, the shopping network will offer deals better than that Black Friday sale you dread visiting at the crowded mall. Instead, you can shop from the comfort of home. Plus, QVC is offering returns all the way through January 31, 2022. Nice treat, right?

Whether you’re looking for gourmet holiday treats, decor, unique beauty sets or toys for the youngest family members on your list, QVC has a wide selection to choose from. Plus, with brands like Philosophy, Martha Stewart, Candace Cameron Bure and Valerie Parr Hill, you can count on thoughtful gifts that will win over even the pickiest person on your list.

Keep scrolling to see some of our best Christmas in July picks that are all under $50.

Holiday Home Decor

Martha Stewart 16 Inch Down Swept Flocked Tabletop Tree

Deck the halls with Martha Stewart’s eye for style. The lifestyle expert created this fun and festive flocked tree, which includes 30 LED lights. Add to any table for an extra dose of holiday magic.

