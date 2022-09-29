marjorie-taylor-greene’s-husband-perry-files-for-divorce-after-27-years-of-marriage

View gallery

Image Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Marjorie Taylor Greene, 48, and her husband Perry Greene are going their separate ways. The Congresswoman from Georgia’s spouse filed for divorce at a court on Sept. 27, according to TMZ. Once the report made headlines, he spoke to the outlet to confirm and praised his soon-to-be ex-wife.

“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done,” he said. “As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles during a previous public appearance. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock)

Marjorie and Perry’s split comes after they got married back in Aug. 1995. They tied the knot when she was still a student at the University of Georgia and went on to have three children, who are all over the age of 18. Although the cause of the split isn’t clear, Perry did reportedly state that they had already previously separated at the time of the filing and he wanted all of their assets and debts to be divided equally, in the court documents.

Around the same time Perry made a comment about the divorce, Marjorie did too. She talked to TMZ about the beauty of marriage and why she’s grateful she and Perry had that experience together. “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it,” she said. “Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect.

» Read Full Article