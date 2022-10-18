mario-lopez’s-wife-courtney-laine-mazza:-everything-about-their-marriage,-plus-his-quickie-marriage-to-ali-landry

View gallery

Mario Lopez is an actor best known for his role on the popular series Saved By the Bell.

He married Courtney Laine Mazza in 2012.

He was also married to actress Ali Landry for two weeks.

Mario and Courtney will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in Dec.

Mario Lopez, 49, has been married to his wife Courtney Laine Mazza, 38, for almost 10 years. The sweet couple seems to have one of the strongest bonds in Hollywood and it doesn’t look like it’s backing down anytime soon. From a televised wedding celebration to starting a family, the lovebirds have enjoyed many memorable and monumental experiences together.

Find out more about Courtney and her marriage to Mario as well as Mario’s first marriage to Ali Landry below.

Courtney is a dancer and actress.

The beauty is best known for starring in the movie Pittsburgh and the television series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. She also added radio show host to her resume when she and Mario started a show of their own. They discuss pop culture and entertainment news.

How did Mario and Courtney meet? Mario and Courtney at an event. ( Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The lovebirds met when he was doing a Broadway production of A Chorus Line in 2008. They started dating and married four years later in a ceremony in Punta Mita. It was aired on a TLC special called Mario and Courtney’s Wedding Fiesta.

