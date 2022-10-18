Menu
Mario Lopez’s Wife Courtney Laine Mazza: Everything About Their Marriage, Plus His Quickie Marriage To Ali Landry

October 17, 2022
Mario Lopez, Courtney Mazza 'I Love Us' film premiere , West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Sep 2021

Mario Lopez, Courtney Mazza, Dominic Lopez, Gia Lopez arrive at Clayton Kershaw's 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Fundraiser held at Dodger Stadium on August 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Clayton Kershaw's 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Fundraiser, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2019

Mario Lopez, wife Courtney Mazza, kids Gia and Dominic Celebrities Celebrate at Knott's Merry Farm, Buena Park, USA - 08 Dec 2018 Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays at Knott?s Merry Farm

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

  • Mario Lopez is an actor best known for his role on the popular series Saved By the Bell.
  • He married Courtney Laine Mazza in 2012.
  • He was also married to actress Ali Landry for two weeks.
  • Mario and Courtney will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in Dec.

Mario Lopez, 49, has been married to his wife Courtney Laine Mazza, 38, for almost 10 years. The sweet couple seems to have one of the strongest bonds in Hollywood and it doesn’t look like it’s backing down anytime soon. From a televised wedding celebration to starting a family, the lovebirds have enjoyed many memorable and monumental experiences together.

Find out more about Courtney and her marriage to Mario as well as Mario’s first marriage to Ali Landry below.

Courtney is a dancer and actress.

The beauty is best known for starring in the movie Pittsburgh and the television series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. She also added radio show host to her resume when she and Mario started a show of their own. They discuss pop culture and entertainment news.

The lovebirds met when he was doing a Broadway production of A Chorus Line in 2008.

The lovebirds met when he was doing a Broadway production of A Chorus Line in 2008. They started dating and married four years later in a ceremony in Punta Mita. It was aired on a TLC special called Mario and Courtney’s Wedding Fiesta.

