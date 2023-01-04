Marilee Feibig Slams T.J. Holmes' “Lack of Discretion”

Nearly a week after GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Feibig amid his romance with co-anchor Amy Robach, the attorney has broken her silence.

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami

Marilee Feibig is looking forward to a new start in the new year.

Nearly a week after GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee after 13 years of marriage, the lawyer for his estranged wife—with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine—has addressed their breakup for the first time.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman, told the Daily Mail Jan. 4. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The end of Holmes and Fiebig’s marriage comes a little more than one month after photos of Holmes and his GMA3 co-anchor Amy Robach looking cozy during a series of outings, including a getaway to Upstate New York and drinks at a New York City Bar, surfaced online. As her lawyer noted, Fiebig is saddened by the personal turn of events.

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” the statement continued, adding that “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

The statement comes just days after Holmes and Robach—who married actor Andrew Shue in 2010—were photographed kissing photographed kissing while out in Miami Dec.

