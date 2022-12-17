Menu
Mariah Carey Is The Queen Of Christmas In White Gown With High Slit In NYC: Photos

December 17, 2022
Mariah Carey, 52, was the vision of Christmas in New York City! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer wore a stunning white gown accented with silver sequins as she took the stage for her final holiday themed show on Friday, Dec. 16, delighting fans with her festive (and sexy) ensembles. The latest gown featured a thigh high slit amid the tulle layered skirt which was attached to a fitted bustier style bodice. She added a matching tiara to tie it all together.

Mariah Carey is seen on stage in a white gown on Dec. 16, 2022. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

After the show, she kindly stopped for a brief meet and greet with fans outside of Madison Square Garden. Mariah — who goes by the name “Mimi” to her nearest and dearest — stayed warm in a white furry jacket with a smart hood as she braced the cool east coast temperatures. Never to be seen in flats, Mariah sported a pair of black boots with a sky high heel as she snapped selfies and signed a few autographs.

Mariah looked elegant as she performed her last Christmas show of the year. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

Mariah announced her series of Christmas shows — dubbed Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! — back in November as part of a broadcast special with CBS and streaming platform Paramount+. The show kicked off in Toronto, Canada on Dec. 9 followed by a second show at Ontario’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 11 where she had an assist on-stage from adorable daughter Monroe Cannon,

