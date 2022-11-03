‘manifest’s-matt-long-promises-zeke-&-michaela-have-‘the-talk’-after-jared’s-declaration-(exclusive)

Michaela’s love life is just as complicated as the mysteries with Flight 828. At the end of season 3, Zeke heard Jared profess his love for Michaela, giving the love triangle even more fire. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Matt Long and J.R. Ramirez about the fallout of that moment in Manifest season 4.

Jared, Zeke, and Michaela in season 4. (Netflix)

“Two years have passed since that moment, and we do have the talk,” Matt told HollywoodLife during the show’s press junket. “That the last thing Zeke said to Michaela was we need to talk, and we do see that talk in a flashback. It’s one of the most memorable scenes of the first half of the season for me, so that will be there for the fans. I don’t want to say too much. Just enjoy. You’ll see. It’ll all be there.”

For J.R., Jared’s latest declaration didn’t really surprise him that much. “I mean, let’s be real. He’s said that more than once at this point. He is throwing that truth bomb her way quite a few times at this point,” Jared said.

He revealed that season 4 Jared is his “favorite interpretation” of the character so far. “I think there’s a lot of reflection that has happened over the span of two years,” he continued. “He’s obviously, like you said, threw out a truth bomb at the end of season 3, and you’ll kind of see the repercussions of what that all means. There’s a sense of he gambled, and he put it all out there. Again, I can’t say much, but we’ll see what happens. But there’s a sense of reflection that I like to say that you see in Jared this year.

