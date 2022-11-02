‘manifest’s-ty-doran-&-luna-blaise:-how-olive-steps-up-to-help-cal-after-‘devastating’-loss-(exclusive)

Manifest season 4 begins two years after the shocking events of the season 3 finale. The Stone family is still coping with the grief of losing Grace (and in a way Eden) while dealing with a new and older Cal. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ty Doran and Luna Blaise about the complicated family dynamics in the fourth season.

Ty Doran and Luna Blaise as Cal and Olive. (Netflix)

“They’re not in a great place. But for Cal, he’s dealing with a lot of overwhelming stuff,” Ty told HollywoodLife at the Manifest press junket. “He’s getting no support from his now-only parent. Luna can talk about this more, he relies on his sister in order to process these emotions. It is something that he turns to, and she’s such a leader in the family and really, really starts to help him through this. She is his rock. Any sort of coming back to real life after this devastating moment is all thanks to her.”

Luna added that fans will be filled in on what happened during the time jump. “You see everything that’s happened the past two years. You’re informed. You will be up to date. Everyone will be caught up,” the actress promised. “But that initial first episode, you really see just this manic kind of state that everyone is in. I think that now having finished the show, I can speak for me and Ty where it’s really, really beautiful where the older Cal and Olive started off to where they end is really solid, and it’s really, really beautiful.”

Ty joins the cast of the show as a series regular in season 4 after Cal was previously played by Jack Messina.

