‘mama-june’-preview:-mama-june-is-denied-bariatric-revision-surgery

“I looked at the pathology results. There’s no easy way to say this. I have some bad news for you. I don’t think you’re a good candidate for surgery right now,” Dr. Michael Feiz, a bariatric surgeon, tells Mama June and now-husband Justin Stroud in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 22 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Dr. Michael Feiz tells Mama June she can’t get revision surgery. (WE tv)

“That wasn’t what I wanted to hear,” Mama June replies. She was hoping that she would be able to get bariatric revision surgery. She had gastric sleeve surgery in 2016 and went on to lose 300 pounds.

“This is not going to be as easy. Revisions are much more dangerous,” Dr. Feiz says. “Revisions have much more chance of bleeding. So if anything I’m trying to make sure 100 percent that we don’t put your life in danger. I don’t want to embark on this journey until you have really spent some time dealing with how you cope with food.”

Mama June wants him to do a revision surgery so she can “stop eating.” Instead of surgery, Dr. Feiz recommends that June eat small portions, eat sensibly, and work with a therapist to “dissociate food from any other emotion.” For June. that’s easier said than done.

“You just cannot kick a food addiction when you have to eat every day. At least I went to rehab for my drug addiction. There isn’t no rehab or eating addiction that I know of,” Mama June says. Dr. Feiz tells Juen that “this is the last chance we have” when it comes to making a major lifestyle change.

