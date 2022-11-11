Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Madonna Licks Water Out Of A Dog Bowl In Bizarre New Video After 50 Cent Shades Her

November 10, 2022
madonna-licks-water-out-of-a-dog-bowl-in-bizarre-new-video-after-50-cent-shades-her
Written by
0

View gallery

Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987

Madonna goes roller skating with help from friend at Discoasis in New York's Central Park. The pop star was surrounded by fans as she gingerly made her way around the skating rink twice. The Ray of Light singer was celebrating the release of a new greatest hits collection. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5331973 110822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fashionable Madonna stuns in a black lace dress as she leaves MJ The Musical on Broadway in New York. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Madonna could care less was 50 Cent thinks! The “True Blue” singer, 64, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 9, and posted a surreal video, which you can SEE HERE, in which she got on all fours and drank out of a silver dog bowl…in a garage. “Garage band,” she captioned the video for her 18.6 million followers. In the video, Madge took various poses on and around a lime green Kawasaki dirt bike, housed in a spacious garage. She rocked a matching bright green, short sleeved fuzzy shirt with a long-sleeved black shirt underneath, sparkly black hotpants, and thigh high stiletto boots with fishnet stockings.

MadonnaMadonna (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

She accessorized with a pair of white futuristic sunglasses, layered heavy silver necklaces, and hoop earrings. The “Vogue” icon then moved to industrial shelves with food items, where she crouched down to drink out of a dog bowl, sprawled out and laid next to it, and mouthed the words to the song “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by The Stooges.

The video comes directly on the heels of a new insult from the rapper, 47, who took to Instagram on Sunday, November 6, to slam her for her recent string of provocative clips. “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote. He also shared a screenshot of an article with the headline: “Madonna Using Rap Music for Clout on TikTok is Pathetic and Truly Disturbs my Spirit.”

She could care less though,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

trading-spaces'-sabrina-soto-is-engaged-to-dean-sheremet:-see-her-diamond-ring

Trading Spaces' Sabrina Soto Is Engaged to Dean Sheremet: See Her Diamond Ring

December 28, 2021
kanye-west-dropped-at-least-$30k-to-get-on-illinois-ballot-for-president

Kanye West Dropped at Least $30k to Get on Illinois Ballot for President

July 26, 2020
‘house-of-the-dragon’-recap:-aegon-usurps-the-throne-&-rhaenys-gives-a-fierce-warning

‘House Of The Dragon’ Recap: Aegon Usurps The Throne & Rhaenys Gives A Fierce Warning

October 16, 2022