Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Madonna’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 6 Kids from Lourdes To Stella & Estere

August 15, 2022
madonna’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-her-6-kids-from-lourdes-to-stella-&-estere
Written by
0

View gallery

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and MadonnaAlexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016

New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Madonna arrives with her son David Banda at JFK Airport in New York City. Pictured: Madonna, David Banda BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Lourdes Leon Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Wearing Versace

Image Credit: Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

Throughout her nearly 40-year career, Madonna has earned the nickname “The Queen of Pop,” through her countless hit songs. The “Material Girl” singer has received countless accolades for her expansive career, which has garnered both critical and commercial fame. While so many fans are familiar with her hit songs, Madonna has also created a strong and large family with her six children. Find out more about all of Madge’s kids here!

Madonna posing with her daughter Lourdes. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock) Lourdes Leon Lourdes at Luann De Lesseps: Countess Cabaret at Feinstein’s 54 Below in April 2022 (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Madonna had her oldest daughter Lourdes Leon with fitness trainer Carlos Leon on October 14, 1996. Lourdes (also known as Lola) has a similar passion for music as her mom, and she has pursued careers in dance and fashion. She revealed that she started taking dance classes when she was a toddler at her mom’s recommendation. “My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential,” she told Vanity Fair. She studied dance at the SUNY Purchase dance conservatory, after transferring out of the University of Michigan. Besides dance, she also co-directed a winter campaign video for Stella McCartney in 2020, according to her IMDb.

In 2022, Lourdes’ modeling career continued to take-off, with appearances in Kali Uchi’s OBSESION jeans campaign, in a campaign for Mugler, and on the runway for Marine Serre’s show during Paris Fashion Week,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

michelle-obama-addresses-‘well-meaning'-non-black-people

Michelle Obama Addresses ‘Well-Meaning' Non-Black People

May 30, 2020
mickey-guyton-gives-powerful-performance-at-the-2021-amas-after-her-son's-health-scare

Mickey Guyton Gives Powerful Performance at the 2021 AMAs After Her Son's Health Scare

November 21, 2021
vanessa-bryant-posts-heartwarming-message-about-kobe

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartwarming Message About Kobe

May 18, 2020