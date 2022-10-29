madonna-goes-topless-while-striking-a-pose

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of her Erotica album and Sex book, Madonna continued her series of sexy Instagram posts, this time, going totally topless.

Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets

Madonna is leaning into the dirty 30 theme.

As she continues to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Erotica album, the pop icon stripped down for some seriously sexy Instagram snaps.

In one pic, Madonna goes totally topless, wearing only a metallic under-bust corset, white panties and tan fishnet stage tights with strategically placed lollipop and money-bag emojis covering her nipples. For glam, the 64-year-old left her strawberry blonde hair down and straight and continued to rock her on-trend bleached eyebrows and an over-lined mauve lip.

If that wasn’t enough to get fans hot and bothered, the “Material Girl” singer posted another tantalizing image—this time, a black-and-white photo of her black leather corset-clad torso and black fishnet tights with a candy emoji over her crotch.

The racy images come just days after Madonna shared an eyebrow-raising selfie on her Instagram Stories wearing two vibrator necklaces from “pleasure jewelry” brand Crave.

Erotica was the fifth studio album by Madonna, released on Oct. 20, 1992 and featuring the steamy singles “Deeper and Deeper” and “Erotica.” The latter track’s music video was eventually banned from MTV for its highly explicit content. The album was released simultaneously with Madonna’s controversial coffee table book Sex, containing NSFW photographs featuring the singer and drawing heavily on S&M imagery.

Over the past few weeks,

