madonna-celebrates-twin-daughters-stella-&-estere’s-10th-birthday-with-epic-wig-party

Image Credit: Backgrid

Madonna‘s twins Stella and Estere had a wig-tastic time for their 10th birthday! The “Vogue” singer, 63, set up an epic dress-up party that featured wigs in all colors of the rainbow to ring in her twins’ big 1-0, which fell on Aug. 24. Madonna gave fans a glimpse of the shindig via an Instagram Reel posted on Aug. 28, which she captioned “Wiggin Out !!!” with a variety of colorful emojis, such as a birthday cake and rainbow. The reel was set to her song, “Celebration”, and showed her twins and their friends jumping on a trampoline, sliding on a giant slip ‘n slide, ordering ice cream from an ice cream truck, and of course, striking poses in their colorful wigs.

Madonna also showed off the celebration on her Instagram Story. In the first picture she posted, she, the birthday girls, and their older sister and brother Mercy James and David Banda, who are both 16, sat on deck stairs wearing fun wigs. Madonna rocked a bright purple wig, her twins wore a brown wig and a white wig, Mercy donned a bright pink wig, and David had a giant afro on his head. Other photos showed off their birthday cake, which was composed of several doughnuts stacked high, a room full of balloons, and even a man doing some magic tricks. The girls had a second more formal birthday cake as well, which was covered in chocolate shavings.

Madonna shared a carousel of throwback photos for her youngest kids’ birthday last Wednesday and mentioned her disbelief that they are growing up so quickly.

