Machine Gun Kelly Holds Hands With Rarely Seen Daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, In Italy: Photo

September 27, 2022
Image Credit: Lucasgro / BACKGRID

Machine Gun Kelly, 32, and his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 13, looked adorable in nearly identical hats while in Italy on Tuesday. The two are rarely spotted out in public together, which makes the Sept. 27 outing all the more special! For the outdoor stroll, MGK rocked an almost monochromatic pink look with an oversized grey t-shirt on top of his hoodie. He opted for complete comfort with a pair of pink cargo pants and rose-hued sneakers. The “Bad Things” singer accessorized his look with a pink fluffy hat, pink sunglasses, and earbuds that draped in front of his body as he held his teen’s hand.

Machine Gun KellyMachine Gun Kelly & his daughter, Casie, out in Italy together on Sept. 27. (Lucasgro / BACKGRID)

Casie twinned with her pops in an adorable jet black fluffy hat. She also sported a monochromatic look, but hers was entirely black, a darker choice than her dad’s. The girl wore black leggings, a hoodie, and Nike sneakers. She even looked on-trend with a belt bag across her chest, a necklace, and dark sunglasses. Her long black tresses were styled in adorable braids and complete with transparent beads at the ends.

The father and daughter outing comes the same day that MGK (born Colson Baker) revealed that he got a new tattoo via his Instagram Stories. “got a new tattoo. Should I show you here in Milan or tomorrow in Zurich?”, the rapper asked his 9.6 million followers. He is currently on the road for his Mainstream Sellout Tour which was announced back in March.

