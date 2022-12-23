lupita-nyong’o-goes-ig-official-with-bf-selema-masekela:-watch

View gallery

Image Credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Lupita Nyong’o is in love! The Black Panther star, 39, shared that she’s officially dating sports commentator Selema Masekela, 51, with a cute video of them snapping along to alternative singer Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix” on Friday, December 23. She seemed very excited to announce that she has a new beau! “We just click,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #Thisismylove.

The pair snapped their fingers and turned their heads in time to the beat of the relaxing song, before busting some more moves after showing off their many different stylish looks! The outfits included matching blue and white robes and purple leopard-print swimsuits, before they each showed off their own unique senses. The Academy Award winner rocked a blue dress with a yellow floral design, a mini black dress with oranges printed on it, and a sparkling orange dress. Selema rocked yellow, orange and black suits to perfectly compliment his girlfriend’s stunning dresses.

Selema posted the same video on his Instagram, with a loving caption directed to his new girlfriend. “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love,” he wrote in the caption while tagging Lupita and including a series of heart emojis.

Lupita shared a sweet video of herself and Selema. (Mirrorpix / MEGA)

Selema is involved in a multitude of different projects. He began his career as a sports commentator, working for ESPN. He’s covered events like the X Games and World Cup in the past. He’s also a singer, with his group Alekesam.

» Read Full Article