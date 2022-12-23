lupita-nyong’o-debuts-romance-with-boyfriend-selema-masekela

Lupita Nyong’o Wants to See Idris Elba in Black Panther 3

Lupita Nyong’o has love on the brain this holiday season.

On Dec. 23, the Oscar winner surprised her fans and followers when she debuted her romance with Selema Masekela, 51, on social media.

“We just click!” Lupita, 39, wrote on Instagram. “@selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.”

Selema, who is a TV host and designer, also confirmed the romance with his own post, writing, “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. #outkickedthecoverage.” See the video here.

In the couple’s Instagram debut, set to Iniko’s song “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix,” Lupita and Selema snapped back and forth while changing into various outfits. The confirmation quickly received excitement from close friends including Aisha Tyler, Carey Hart and Ava DuVernay.

“LOVE WINSSSSS,” Elaine Welteroth wrote in the comments section. “And that’s that on that! Love you both to the moon.”

Janelle Monáe said she was “obsessed” with the hard launch while Kehlani simply wrote, “Woooooowwwww I LOVE THISSSSSSS BROOOO.”

While the relationship may catch some followers by surprise, perhaps there were signs that the pair was more than just friends in recent months.

Instagram

Selema, who is co-founder of the surf apparel company Mami Wata, hosted an exclusive launch event to celebrate the opening of America’s first African surf shop in Venice, Calif. in March.

Lupita was in attendance to get a first look at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection and view Mami Wata’s latest short film, Luck is Alive.

But throughout her career,

» Read Full Article