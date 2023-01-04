TikTok Is Raving About This $40 Dupe For The $120 Lululemon Scuba Hoodie

Sport that classic Lululemon style for a third less with this affordable dupe.

January 4, 2023 11:01AM EST

Image Credit: Look! / Adobe Stock

Who doesn’t love comfortable, stylish, and high-quality activewear that makes you look like a million bucks? Lululemon is known for its high-quality athleisure pieces that are extremely soft and flattering — but can be hard on the wallet. TikTok has found the perfect dupe for Lululemon’s ultra-famous scuba hoodie that won’t break the bank. It has all of the great features of the Lululemon hoodie without the hefty price tag. Let’s take a look at what makes this pullover so wallet-friendly and popular.



The Gym People Fleece Crop Pullover: $37.99 (was $39.99)

TikTok is calling this $40 hoodie the ‘best dupe on Amazon,’ and we couldn’t agree more! It is perfect for winter and comes in a variety of colors. You can also choose from sizes XS – 3XL, so there is something for everyone. The fit is loose but flattering, allowing you to move freely while staying warm and comfortable. Some standout features include thumb holes in each sleeve and a kangaroo pocket on the front. The cropped length adds an edgy silhouette that pairs well with any outfit.

