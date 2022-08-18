luke-wilson-reveals-why-he-thinks-reese-witherspoon-might-be-“waiting”-on-legally-blonde-3

Happy Birthday Reese Witherspoon: Legally Blonde — Look Back!

It’s not time to use legal jargon in our everyday lives again? We might have to object.



Legally Blonde became an instant smash when the film—starring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis and Jennifer Coolidge—debuted in 2001, and it’s 2003 sequel didn’t disappoint. So, naturally fans were far from seriously disturbed when Reese confirmed in 2020 that Legally Blonde 3 was, indeed, in the making.



As for where the third installment stands now? Luke—who played Reese’s love interest, Emmett, in the films—gave fans an honest update.



“I think I know as much as you all,” he said during the Aug. 18 episode of Good Morning America. “But we did have a Zoom-call get-together last summer where the whole cast—Jennifer, Matthew and Selma—all got together and talked, so it really was great to see everybody, but Reese is such a sharp individual, I think she’s probably just waiting for the script to be right and the time to be right.”

And it turns out, fans aren’t the only ones ready to revisit the bend the snap. “It would be really fun to make another movie,” Luke continued. “It seems to be one of those movies that gets handed down from mothers to daughters and so forth.”

“It would be really fun to make another movie.” #LukeWilson is down for #LegallyBlonde3! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/96AIrXu2lf

— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 18, 2022

Reese’s on-screen husband isn’t the only co-star that has expressed their excitement over another movie.

