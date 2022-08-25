luke-evans-rocks-purple-speedo-as-he-gets-cozy-with-new-boyfriend-on-ibiza-beach:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

It’s a summer of love for actor Luke Evans! The 43-year-old Beauty and the Beast star was spotted getting cozy with his boyfriend, Fran Tomas, during a beach day in Ibiza on Aug. 24. The pair were seen cuddling up in the water together, with Fran, a graphic designer and project manager from Spain, clinging onto Luke’s back. They then dried off together and showed off their ripped bodies in tiny speedos.

Luke Evans donned a light purple speedo during his beach day with his boyfriend, Fran Tomas (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

Luke rocked a purple speedo he paired with a gold chain necklace, while Fran sported a red one. Luke looked like he was keeping up with his muscular frame, which he debuted in 2021 after eight months of hitting up the gym amid the coronavirus pandemic. He showed off his impressive body transformation in March of that year by posting side-by-side photos of his physical appearance in 2020 and 2021.

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas showed some PDA while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

Luke’s heart was taken by another man, art director Rafael Olarra, as he worked on building muscle mass. They first got together during the summer of 2019, but broke up by 2021. “It is what it is,” Luke told The Times’ Saturday Review on Jan. 8, 2021, confirming their breakup.

The Murder Mystery actor and Fran began dating a few months after Luke and Rafael’s split,

