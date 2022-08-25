Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Luke Evans Rocks Purple Speedo As He Gets Cozy With New Boyfriend On Ibiza Beach: Photos

August 25, 2022
luke-evans-rocks-purple-speedo-as-he-gets-cozy-with-new-boyfriend-on-ibiza-beach:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Evans and his new Spanish boyfriend Fran Tomas PDA kisses and caresses while enjoying a swim on the beaches of Ibiza on August 24, 2022 in Ibiza, Spain. 24 Aug 2022 Pictured: Luke Evans. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA888996_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes celebrated his 24th Birthday with friends soaking up the Miami Sun. Pictured: Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

It’s a summer of love for actor Luke Evans! The 43-year-old Beauty and the Beast star was spotted getting cozy with his boyfriend, Fran Tomas, during a beach day in Ibiza on Aug. 24. The pair were seen cuddling up in the water together, with Fran, a graphic designer and project manager from Spain, clinging onto Luke’s back. They then dried off together and showed off their ripped bodies in tiny speedos.

Luke Evans speedoLuke Evans donned a light purple speedo during his beach day with his boyfriend, Fran Tomas (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

Luke rocked a purple speedo he paired with a gold chain necklace, while Fran sported a red one. Luke looked like he was keeping up with his muscular frame, which he debuted in 2021 after eight months of hitting up the gym amid the coronavirus pandemic. He showed off his impressive body transformation in March of that year by posting side-by-side photos of his physical appearance in 2020 and 2021.

Luke Evans boyfriendLuke Evans and Fran Tomas showed some PDA while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

Luke’s heart was taken by another man, art director Rafael Olarra, as he worked on building muscle mass. They first got together during the summer of 2019, but broke up by 2021. “It is what it is,” Luke told The Times’ Saturday Review on Jan. 8, 2021, confirming their breakup.

The Murder Mystery actor and Fran began dating a few months after Luke and Rafael’s split,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

blackherstory:-a-profile-of-congresswoman-shirley-chisholm

BlackHERstory: A profile of congresswoman Shirley Chisholm

February 13, 2021

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Recreated the Bench Scene

November 20, 2014
bet-features-‘​ballet-after-dark’

BET features ‘​Ballet After Dark’

May 7, 2020