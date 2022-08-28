Menu
Love Island USA: A Look Back at Nadjha Day's Best Style Moments From Season 4

August 28, 2022
Nadjha Fashion Love IslandPeacock/Love Island

Unfortunately, Nadjha Day did not find a long-term romance with Jeff Christian at the Love Island USA villa, but she did form some close friendships with her fellow Islanders and she left with a lot of great memories… and fashionable moments. Nadjha joined the Peacock reality TV show mid-way through the season, but she made the most of her screen time with some showstopping outfits.

You are not the only one who has loved Nadjha’s style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here’s a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, two-piece sets, dresses, sunglasses, and beauty products. 

Nadjha’s Makeup From Love Island USA

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit

Get your glow on with this highlighter palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. There are five easy-to-blend, universally flattering shades that you can wear on their own or layer.

This palette has 227.5K “Loves” from Sephora shoppers, 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour

Sculpt and contour your face with this easy-to-use cream stick from Clinique. 

This product has 31.1K+ “Loves” from Sephora shoppers.

Nadjha’s Swimsuits From Love Island USA

Shein Heart Ring Linked Bikini Swimsuit

This swimsuit is sweet yet sultry with the heart charms and the latex-esque material.

