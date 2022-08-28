Menu
Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4… So Far

August 28, 2022
Love Island FashionPeacock/Love Island

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The cast is looking for romance on Love Island USA and the viewers at home are here for the drama, friendships, and the fashions. There are so many outfit changes during each episode. The cast is serving up looks during every scene. If you watch reality TV shows wondering where the cast shopped for their clothes, you’re in the right place because we’ve been keeping track of everything all season long.

We have been updating this list of the swimsuits the cast wore throughout Season 4. Plus, we found Sereniti Springs’ UGG slippers, Deb Chubb’s iconic eye mask, and the hair products the women use in the villa. Next on the agenda? The clothes.

If you are looking for a killer girls’ night out look, vacation apparel, or some summer must-haves, the Love Island women have given us plenty of fashion inspo. Check out the most memorable looks below and make sure to bookmark this page because we will continuously update this list of fashion finds.

Zeta’s Looks From Love Island USA

Showpo Wynter Waist Tie Shirt Dress

Sadly, Zeta’s white shirt dress is sold out, but you can get this same ensemble in blue or pink.

White Fox Boutique Unapologetic Bustier White

Zeta wore this white bustier top on her photosynthesis date with Timmy.

