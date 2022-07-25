love-is-blind's-giannina-gibelli-teases-future-engagement-to-blake-horstmann

Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann may want to start thinking about rings instead of roses for Giannina Gibelli.

As viewers continue to watch the couple’s love story unfold on All Star Shore, some fans are curious to know just how serious these two are about each other. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Giannina couldn’t hide her love and affection for a co-star that has made life so much sweeter.

“He just makes sure that I’m always happy,” Giannina said. “If I’m having an off day or I’m stressed out about something, he’ll take the time and be like, ‘Hey, are you okay? You’re not as talkative today.’ It’s just these sweet little things that he wants to make sure that I’m happy and I’m in a good place.”

Whether watching Netflix shows, eating omelets in the morning or breaking a sweat during workouts, Giannina says Blake is usually by her side. In fact, both parties hope things stay that way for a long time.

“I’m definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them,” Giannina said. “I think the feeling’s mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush. Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I’m good. This is it. This is it for me.”

While the couple has been spotted wearing matching rings on social media, Giannina joked that followers need to “calm down.”

“When we do get engaged, this ring will be way bigger,” she said with a laugh.

