‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Kyle Abrams & Deepti Vempati Finally Confirm Romance

September 16, 2022
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo 45th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Apr 2018

Vanessa Minnillo and husband Nick Lachey'American Ninja Warrior Junior' and 'Top Chef Junior' TV show premieres, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Oct 2018UNIVERSAL KIDS CELEBRATES NEW PREMIERESAMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR AND TOP CHEF JUNIOR

Nick & Vanessa Lachey at the Pampers #SleptLikeThis event for Pampers Baby Dry diapers on in New York SleptLikeThis Event, New York, USA - 17 Jan 2018

Image Credit: Netflix

Love is no longer blind for Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. Following months of speculation, the pair finally confirmed on-camera that they are dating during the season 2 premiere of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which aired on Sept. 16. In an emotional scene, Kyle, 30, told Deepti, 31, “I want to just start a relationship, like a legitimate relationship, with you.” He told her that he wanted it to be “exclusive” and not “just like, in limbo.” As they gazed at each other on the balcony, Deepti asked him, “We’re going to actually try this?” Kyle responded, “Yeah, sure. I want to.”

Deepti VempatiDeepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams confirmed that they are dating in the season 2 premiere episode of ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar.’ (Photo Courtesy of Netflix)

As fans of the hit Netflix show know, sparks were in the air during season 1, but neither of the acted on it. During the Love Is Blind reunion in March, Kyle told show hosts Nick, 48, and Vanessa Lachey, 41, that he wished he would have gone after what he wanted sooner. “I should have tried harder for her. I love her so much, she’s the best,” he said. “And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.” It was not one-sided, however. In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Deepti said that she, too, had strong feelings for Kyle.

