Lourdes Leon Slays Sheer Catsuit & Crucifix At Mugler Event In NYC: Photos

November 15, 2022
Lourdes Leon Mugler Couturissime Exhibition Opening, Brooklyn Museum, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2022

Paris Hilton celebrates her one year Anniversary

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lourdes Leon, 26, wowed at the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition opening in New York City, NY on Tuesday. The daughter of Madonna wore a sexy black sheer sleeveless catsuit that had a low neckline as she posed with confidence at the event, which took place at the Brooklyn Museum. She had her long hair down and parted in the middle as she paired the look with black strappy heels.

Lourdes LeonLourdes at the exhibition. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

The beauty also accessorized with a large crucifix necklace that went perfectly with the outfit and had long black nails. At one point, she rocked a black leather jacket that she wore opened with the sleeves only up to her elbows, and turned heads as she made a lasting impression with onlookers at the event. Her fashion, which allowed her to show off her arm and chest tattoos, matched the fashion of the designer, Thierry Mugler, who died in Jan.

Lourdes LeonAnother great photo of Lourdes at the fashion event. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Lourdes was joined by her friend Patia Borja at the exhibition. Patia is best known for running the Instagram account, @patiasfantasyworld, and she wore a similar look to Lourdes’ that included a black and white low-cut crop top and matching sheer leggings. She topped the look off with clear strappy heels and also had her long hair down and parted in the middle.

Before Lourdes wowed at the Mugler exhibition, she made headlines for releasing her debut music video for the song “Lock & Key” back in Aug.

