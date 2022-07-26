lori-loughlin-recalls-feeling-‘down-&-broken’-after-admissions-scandal-in-rare-interview

View gallery

Image Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lori Loughlin, 57, participated in her first television interview following the infamous college admissions scandal on July 23. The Full House actress appeared on the Lead with Love broadcast on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 and spoke about her volunteer efforts with Project Angel Food. Lori has had to complete 150 hours of community service after she was released from jail in December 2020.

Lori Loughlin (Photo: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“It is a community, it is a family, and all the people that work here are so wonderful,” Lori said in the interview. “They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization, because they really do care. It’s really a community.”

In 2019, Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with conspiracy after allegedly paying a whopping $500k in bribes to have their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California. The parents initially claimed innocence in the case, which was run by Rick Singer, but eventually they ended up taking a plea deal.

Lori was found guilty for one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. The actress was sent to two months in prison (October 30,

