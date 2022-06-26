lori-harvey-smiles-while-wearing-a-white-crop-top-2-weeks-after-split-from-michael-b.-jordan:-photo

View gallery

Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Freshly single Lori Harvey seemed to be ultra confident after her recent split from actor Michael B. Jordan. In some candid photos captured two weeks after her surprising breakup, the stunning model was seen sporting a cheeky smile on her face while she rocked an ultra cropped white tank top and trendy baggy camouflage cargo pants. She accessorized the look with some square black shades, silver hoop earrings, an assortment of bracelets, and a tiny printed purse slung over her shoulder.

Lori Harvey (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

)

However, this isn’t the only time that Lori has been seen out in public rocking an edgy outfit since living the single life. On June 24, 2022, she was pictured in a strapless, form fitting blue and white bustier top and matching pants at a party for supermodel Bella Hadid. There, she also adorned minimalist white pointy heels and had her silky hair down in loose curls.

Lori, who also happens to be television host Steve Harvey‘s adopted daughter, got together with the Black Panther actor approximately 18 months ago, before they broke up in June 2022. Appearing to be a couple quite deeply in love, Lori and Michael’s seemingly sudden split came as a surprise to many people close in their lives. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.

» Read Full Article