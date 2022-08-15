Menu
Lizzo Kisses Hunky Tyson Beckford In Lacy High Slit Gown In ‘2 Be Loved’ Video: Watch

August 15, 2022
Image Credit: Lizzo/Youtube

Lizzo is totally “ready!” The singer smooched model Tyson Beckford in her brand new music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready?),” which dropped on Monday, August 15. The new video featured the Special popstar, 34, as a runaway bride who meets the model, 51, in the desert, before her friends come and see that it was all just a fantasy, while she kissed the handsome man.

As the song started, Lizzo was featured as a bride, seen walking out of her own wedding, much to the shock of her loved ones. After leaving the ceremony, it eventually cut to her walking through the desert in her wedding gown, still stunning, but slightly more torn up. She ripped a leg slit into the dress before she spotted the hunky Tyson pulling up on a motorcycle. After he arrived, she wrapped her arms around him, as he flexed his muscles in a white cut-off t-shirt.

As the pair kissed, the singer’s friends arrived and noticed that it was all a dream, and she was actually kissing a tree. Even though Tyson was just a fantasy, she still had a blast with her girlfriends, as she sported a glittery dress and danced in front of a campfire in the desert with the ladies.

Lizzo cozies up to Tyson in her new music video. (Lizzo/Youtube)

“2 Be Loved” is only the latest single from Lizzo’s excellent new record Special, which dropped in July. Lizzo has been riding high on the album’s success,

