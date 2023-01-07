lisa-rinna-makes-1st-appearance-since-confirming-‘rhobh’-exit-at-’80-for-brady’-premiere:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Lisa Rinna has made her first appearance since confirming her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress, 59, looked sensational as she posed on the carpet for the 80 For Brady premiere at the 34th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival with husband Harry Hamlin, 71, on Friday, Jan. 6. Lisa looked sensational as she wore a black blazer mini dress paired with an ostrich feather adorned pair of over-the-knee boots, keeping her brunette locks slicked back to show off her small silver hoop earrings.

Lisa Rinna arrives at the ’80 For Brady’ premiere. (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

She curiously accessorized with a rhinestone bunny purse, which she held up for photographers, in an apparent reference to past drama with former housewife Kim Richards. Back in season 7, Lisa gave Kim a stuffed bunny intended as a gift for her grandson Huxley. Kim, however, decided to bring the stuffed animal to the reunion that year and return the gift to Lisa — claiming the toy didn’t have “good energy.” The item in question has gone on to earn icon status in the Bravo world, permanently finding a home in Andy Cohen‘s Clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live.

Lisa Rinna curiously used a bunny shaped purse for the evening, seemingly referencing past drama with Kim Richards. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Lisa confirmed her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons via email to HollywoodLife following a turbulent year on the series involving drama with Kathy Hilton,

