lionel-richie's-dream-collab-has-us-dancing-on-the-ceiling

Lionel Richie Wants Bruno Mars & Ed Sheeran to Call Him for a Collab!

What’s better than one Grammy winner? Three Grammy winners.

Having previously worked with legendary artists such as Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Shania Twain, Lionel Richie revealed which of today’s biggest stars he’d love to collab with on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet.

“Bruno [Mars] is an incredible writer. Ed Sheeran is an incredible writer,” he exclusively told E! News‘ Francesca Amiker at the Nov. 20 ceremony, where he was honored with this year’s Icon Award. “Y’all better call me. You better call me.”

Before Lionel hit the AMAs stage to accept his award, he opened up about what the honor meant to him—specifically what he hopes it does and doesn’t mean for his career.

“I’m so afraid because now that they start giving these awards out, I keep asking the question, ‘Is this bye, bye? Is this farewell?'” Lionel told E! News, adding that he felt the same way about being a 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

“They call it up on the phone, ‘We want to give you another award,’ and I’m saying, ‘Hold it, guys,'” he continued. “I wanna let you know, I’m not leaving. This is just the award and I’m very honored. I grew up at the AMAs, but I’m not leaving any time.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During the award show, the “All Night Long” singer took the stage to accept the award,

» Read Full Article