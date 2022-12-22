lindsay-lohan-shares-rare-photos-with-sister-aliana-for-her-29th-birthday:-‘i-am-so-proud-of-you’

View gallery

Image Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan, 36, gave a big birthday shoutout to her sister Aliana Lohan, who turned 29 on Thursday, December 22. Lindsay’s tribute on Instagram included a sweet selfie of the sibling duo, where Lindsay rocked her signature long red hair, while Ali sported shorter brunette hair. Lindsay also shared a black-and-white throwback photo of Ali posing next to a Christmas tree. In her caption, the Mean Girls star gushed over her “incredible” little sister on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister Aliana! Another blessing of a best friend & incredible woman!” Lindsay wrote. “I am so proud of you for following your dreams and making your music!🤗 You have one of the biggest hearts of anyone I know and you’re such a kind human being ❤️ I love you so much sista! Happy Birthday and god bless you! 🎂🥳🎉🥰❤️🙏🎊🎁💞😘,” she added.

Ali thanked Lindsay for the sweet tribute in the comments section. “I love you so much beautiful angel @lindsaylohan,” Ali wrote. Their mom Dina Lohan, 60, also joined in on the birthday wishes to Ali and told her youngest daughter that she’s “beyond proud” of her. Dina also said that she’s “blessed” to be Ali’s mother.

Lindsay Lohan with her sister Aliana in New York on November 10, 2022 (Photo: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Lindsay and Ali have been close since they were kids, with Ali joining her uber-famous sister on the red carpet for Hollywood events through the years. Ali eventually dabbled in music and Lindsay selflessly stepped away from her own music career,

