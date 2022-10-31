lindsay-lohan-gushes-over-‘amazing’-husband-bader-shammas-in-rare-interview:-he’s-‘just-the-best’

View gallery

Image Credit: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting, and she’s celebrating by opening up to Cosmopolitan magazine about the wild past, her future in Hollywood, and her handsome husband, Bader Shammas, who she says is pretty “amazing”. Plus, she posed for the cover, as well as photos inside the magazine’s “Work Issue”, and she looks amazing!

Lindsay Lohan (Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan)

With her upcoming rom-com, Falling for Christmas, the Mean Girls star revealed she’s ready to return to the spotlight. But things aren’t exactly the same as they were when she was at the peak of her acting career. To start, social media now gives celebrities a chance to “say who they are and who they want to be”, Lindsay told the magazine. “[Social media] is nice. Because now I feel like…when I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it. So I think it’s really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I’m a little jealous because I didn’t have that. But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can. And I check everything before I post it. I’ll send it to people. Because you have to.”

Lindsay Lohan (Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan)

Another thing Lindsay now has that she didn’t have back then is a great support system.

