Lindsay Lohan Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Husband Bader Shammas In Rare Interview: He’s ‘Just The Best’

October 31, 2022
Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain European MTV Awards 2018 Arrivals, Bilbao, Spain - 04 Nov 2018

New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas spotted heading to their hotel after a day out shopping in New York City. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Lindsay Lohan, mother Dina Lohan, sister Ali Lohan, brother Cody Lohan attend MJ the Musical show one week after Lindsay got married in New York, United States. 31st July 2022. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan Ref: SPL5329751 310722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights

Image Credit: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting, and she’s celebrating by opening up to Cosmopolitan magazine about the wild past, her future in Hollywood, and her handsome husband, Bader Shammas, who she says is pretty “amazing”. Plus, she posed for the cover, as well as photos inside the magazine’s “Work Issue”, and she looks amazing!

Lindsay Lohan (Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan)

With her upcoming rom-com, Falling for Christmas, the Mean Girls star revealed she’s ready to return to the spotlight. But things aren’t exactly the same as they were when she was at the peak of her acting career. To start, social media now gives celebrities a chance to “say who they are and who they want to be”, Lindsay told the magazine. “[Social media] is nice. Because now I feel like…when I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it. So I think it’s really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I’m a little jealous because I didn’t have that. But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can. And I check everything before I post it. I’ll send it to people. Because you have to.”

Lindsay Lohan (Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan)

Another thing Lindsay now has that she didn’t have back then is a great support system.

